Annual luncheon held to honor Heights veterans

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Pipes and Drums of the Jersey Shore marched into Doolan’s Shore Club with a loud and proud rendition of “God Bless America,” kicking off the Spring Lake Heights Veterans Luncheon to a room of more than 125 veterans, joined by friends, family and supporters.

The seventh Spring Lake Heights Veterans Day Luncheon, which took place Friday, Nov. 9, has been held at Doolan’s for the past eight years, according to Army veteran and event organizer Rich Carragher, with one year off in the wake of Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

“It seems to get bigger and bigger every year and I’ll even say better as people continue to find out about it,” Mr. Carragher said Tuesday.

Mr. Carragher, who served during the Vietnam War, said he has been working organizing the luncheon since its inception on 11/11/11 when he organized the first one.

“Basically we did it because it’s an opportunity for vets to have an afternoon out for outstanding food and entertainment,” he said.

