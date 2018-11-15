A family’s dream is realized, in triplicate

WALL TOWNSHIP — The 7-year-old Gaedt triplets of Neptune are about to have a dream come true. On Nov. 27, they and their parents, Tim and Laura Gaedt, will be flying south for a free, fun-filled week at Give Kids the World Village, a Florida resort that provides vacations to families with children who have critical or chronic illnesses.

The trip was made possible by the Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore, whose members announced the surprise vacation to the children during a dinner Nov. 7 at Allaire Care, Route 34, where the group meets.

“It was amazing,” Laura Gaedt said afterward. “It was just a really magical night. We ate together, we laughed together. “They’re so excited. They already have their bathing suits packed. They’re beyond thrilled,” she said. The Gaedt triplets are Sophia and Jared, who both have health problems, and Ava. Jared has cerebral palsy and Sophia has seizure disorders, auditory neuropathy and processing difficulties.

Ms. Gaedt said the family is extremely grateful to Dream Factory for granting the vacation wish, and its members have become like family.

“I don’t even have words. They are amazing,” she said. “They’re giving us a chance to be a family together, … and forget about the everyday life,” of struggling to deal with health difficulties.

