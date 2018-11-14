‘No regrets,’ Mayor Magovern says after defeat

BELMAR — Mayor Brian Magovern said Tuesday that he has “no regrets” in the wake of his defeat by Republican Mark Walsifer on Nov. 6.
After declining to issue a comment on election night, Mr. Magovern acknowledged Mr. Walsifer’s victory in a brief statement the following night, at the borough council’s Nov. 7 meeting.
“First, Mark, I’d like to congratulate you on your victory yesterday,” he said, before turning to other items on the council agenda.
Councilwoman Jennifer Nicolay, another Democrat who lost her seat Nov. 6, was a bit more expansive in congratulating Mr. Walsifer and his newly-elected council running mates Pat Wann and James McCracken.
Councilman Mark Levis, the other Democrat defeated on Election Day, was not present.
Mr. Walsifer, who had been the lone Republican on the council, follows three successive Democratic mayors in Belmar, Ken Pringle and Matthew Doherty and Mr. Magovern, who had been chosen by the council’s Democratic majority in April, after Mr. Doherty resigned to accept a state position.
This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.