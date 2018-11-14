‘No regrets,’ Mayor Magovern says after defeat

BELMAR — Mayor Brian Magovern said Tuesday that he has “no regrets” in the wake of his defeat by Republican Mark Walsifer on Nov. 6.

After declining to issue a comment on election night, Mr. Magovern acknowledged Mr. Walsifer’s victory in a brief statement the following night, at the borough council’s Nov. 7 meeting.

“First, Mark, I’d like to congratulate you on your victory yesterday,” he said, before turning to other items on the council agenda.

Councilwoman Jennifer Nicolay, another Democrat who lost her seat Nov. 6, was a bit more expansive in congratulating Mr. Walsifer and his newly-elected council running mates Pat Wann and James McCracken.