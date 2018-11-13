Verity Ann [Lloyd] Harriston

Verity Ann [Lloyd] Harriston, age 76, of Spring Lake, started her spiritual upward journey on Nov. 6, 2018.

She was born in Passaic, raised in Rutherford and Montclair, later moving to Long Branch, Linwood, and Stonington, Connecticut.

Verity graduated Rutherford High School in 1960 then attended Monmouth College.

Verity pursued a successful career in