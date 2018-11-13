Prosecutor: Suspect dead in police involved shooting in Mantoloking

MANTOLOKING- The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday that Edward M. Walsh, of Manahawkin, died at the scene after being shot by police at 914 Barnegat Lane in Mantoloking Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the prosecutor’s office, on Nov. 12 at 11:47 a.m. Lacey Township Police contacted the Mantoloking Police Department to alert them of the disappearance of Mr. Walsh, 39, who was wanted in connection with kidnapping, first-degree aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

“Edward Walsh had committed the above acts against his girlfriend on Sunday, Nov.11, left her at her Sayreville residence then stole her vehicle and drove to Lacey Township,” Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced in the press release.

The Lacey Police Department informed law enforcement in Mantoloking that Mr. Walsh was previously married to a family member of the prior owner of 914 Barnegat Lane and he was at the home.

Three Mantoloking officers and one Ocean County Sheriff’s Officer with a K-9, named Kane, and one Bay Head Police Officer were dispatched to the address.

When the police entered the home, according to the prosecutor’s office, they found Mr. Walsh wielding a knife.

Mr. Walsh refused to drop the knife, causing police to release the K-9, according to the prosecutor’s office.

K-9 Kane was stabbed by Mr. Walsh, causing officers to fire their weapons. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that Mr. Walsh also had a self-inflicted knife wound across his neck. The Ocean County Medical Examiner pronounced Mr. Walsh dead at the crime scene and an autopsy is pending.

The K-9 was transported to Red Bank Veterinary Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Law enforcement closed down Barnegat Lane on Monday afternoon, and reopened the roadway Tuesday.

