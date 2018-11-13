It is with great sadness that the family of Lois Campbell Kalat announces her passing on Nov. 2, 2018.
Lois, born on Jan. 6, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York, to Annette Matikiewicz Goldman and David Campbell, peacefully returned home at the age of 75.
Lois’s life will be celebrated and remembered each time her
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)