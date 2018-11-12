WWII and Maj. Gen. Rockafeller memorial dedicated in Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP — The life and legacy of local World War II veteran Maj. Gen. Harry J. Rockafeller was sculpted into the hearts of thousands Sunday when the new Wall Township PBA Local 234 World War II and Rockafeller Memorial was officially unveiled during a special dedication Veterans Day.

“Today we face the problem that our and future generations may lose sight of the duty, courage and sacrifice of the greatest generation,” Ptl. Michael Malone said during the ceremony Nov. 11. “With this unveiling [the Police Benevolent Association] hopes to remedy that. It is their duty to serve, it is our duty to remember.”

Thousands of family, friends, community members, and fellow servicemen and women gathered outside the Wall Township Police Department headquarters for the unveiling and dedication Sunday.

The Wall Township PBA Local 234 World War II and Rockafeller Memorial, with the 9-foot bronze statue of Maj. Gen. Rockafeller the centerpiece of the brick courtyard surrounded by benches, a plaque and 30-foot flagpole, honors the duty, courage, heroism and sacrifice of all those who proudly served during the war and aims to ensure the legacy of veterans remains in the hearts and minds of all who see it.

“What a wonderful day, a job incredibly well done by Michael and anybody who had any part in it,” Pam Henry, Maj. Gen. Rockafeller’s daughter, said.

“It is a wonderful, wonderful thing for my father, my family and our country. I think he would be humbled and grateful.”

A township resident for over 70 years, the statue of Maj. Gen. Rockafeller portrays him as he was in December 1944 during the Battle of the Bulge, when he served in the United States Army 4th Armored Division.

The statue faces northeast so that Maj. General “Rocky” Rockafeller faces the American military cemeteries in France, Belgium and the Netherlands, where soldiers he served with during the war are buried. Embedded in the Sherman Tank tracks at the base of the statue lie shell casings from Chaumont, Belgium, as well as sand from Utah Beach, Normandy.

In Maj. Gen. Rockafeller’s left hand is a note from fellow serviceman and friend, Maj. George A. Renoux, who was killed in action shortly before “Rocky” could see him again.

“Today we dedicate this memorial in honor of World War II veterans. This statue will also honor longtime Wall Township resident Maj. Gen. Harry “Rocky” Rockafeller, who retired from the Army in 1974 as the commander of the 78th Division,” Ptl. Malone said.

“This statue … tells the story of courage and leadership, but also the sad reality these boys faced everyday during World War II. On his desk he always had the Unit Morning Report and Combat History and next to the typed entry date Dec. 29, 1944 … was Rocky’s handwritten notation ‘We Did It!’

“I could tell 70 years later how much pride he had for what he and the 4th Armored Division had accomplished. Those in the military have extreme pride for their unit or division. Now is our turn to say, “We Did It! Mission Accomplished.”

