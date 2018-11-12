Intruder killed in Mantoloking home break-in

MANTOLOKING — A home intruder was killed after a standoff with local police Monday, according to informed sources. The intruder entered the home at 914 Barnegat Lane early Monday afternoon. It is not known if the homeowner was present at the time.

Police from Mantoloking and Bay Head responded and arrived at the scene where the suspect reportedly stabbed a sheriff’s K-9.

According to Bay Head Police, the incident was an officer-involved shooting. All of the responding officers were unharmed and the department referred inquiries to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including, in addition to Mantoloking and Bay Head Police, a unit from the NJ State Police Homicide Unit, which was on the scene this evening.

Barnegat Lane was blocked off at the intersection with Bergen Avenue northbound, at around 2 p.m. and remains closed, according to a spokesman for the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, who referred inquiries to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor’s office did not respond to calls seeking comment Monday evening.