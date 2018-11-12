Belmar commemorates Veterans Day

BELMAR — The Belmar Historical Society and Manasquan VFW Post 1838 commemorated the 100th Anniversary of the end of World War I with a ceremony honoring, remembering and thanking all those who have dedicated their lives to defending their country’s freedom.

Dozens of veterans, dressed in the uniforms of the different branches of the United States Armed Forces, joined family and friends at Memorial Row on Main Street Nov. 11, for a Veterans Day Service that recognized the contributions and sacrifices made by the men and women who have served from within the community and communities across the nation.

“Today is one of three days that the United States of America sets aside to honor military service. Veterans Day honors those among us who committed to military service,” Col. Jim Bagley, of Post 1838, said.

“The numbers are dwindling. During World War II, 12 percent of Americans served in the military, today fewer than one percent are serving in the military. According to Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, we are losing 372 World War II veterans a day. Veterans are literally a dying breed so it is important to honor them while we can.”

The first Armistice Day, later known as Veterans Day, commemoration was held on Nov. 11, 1919 and 100 years later, servicemen and women from all branches of service came together to ensure that the memories, sacrifices and accomplishments of all the nation’s veterans are kept alive for generations to come.

