St. Peter School gets into the holiday spirit with craft fest

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — For over 40 years the annual Craft Festival at Saint Peter School has brought out hundreds of local families to get a head start on holiday shopping with dozens of vendors offering handmade crafts and delicious treats.

During the 41st Annual Craft Festival Saturday, Nov. 10, approximately 80 vendors lined the hallways, gymnasium and cafeteria of the Catholic school, drawing not only school families, but community members from near and far, to enjoy a day of shopping, camaraderie and getting into the holiday spirit.

“It has been going really well,” co-organizer Gina Martucci said. “We have a number of great vendors, a lot of new and different kinds of things this year, a lot of keep-with-the- times kinds of crafts.

“All of our areas from a school standpoint are very profitable so far, our food vendors Rolling Dough, which is school family, Round Dough with a Hole, Broad Street Dough Co. … they are all St. Peter School families that have come out and done a great job for us today.”

The annual craft festival offered something for attendees of all ages to enjoy. A Kids Zone offered youngsters a chance to enjoy face painting and sand art as well as to have an early visit with Santa Claus, who made the trip from the North Pole to listen to what all the good boys and girls wanted for Christmas.

