Manasquan football advances with 14-7 win over Cinnaminson

MANASQUAN – It took a gritty, full four quarter effort, but the Manasquan football team advanced to the Central Jersey Group II final after a 14-7 win over Cinnaminson on Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field. Manasquan will go for its second title in three years when it travels to Hillside for the championship game. The Pirates gave the Warriors everything they could handle on Saturday, tying the game at 7-7 with a 72-yard run. Manasquan responded with a 3-yard run by senior Canyon Birch with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good. Birch ran for over 150 yards in the victory. The Warriors only other touchdown in the game came on a 32-yard punt return by James Pendergist. Each team had missed opportunities in the game. Manasquan missed a 30-yard field goal attempt and were stopped on the 1-yard line on a fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. The Warriors and Pirates also both had touchdowns called back due to penalties.