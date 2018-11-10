Leblo-fueled first half leads Brick football to CJG4 Final

MIDDLETOWN – Senior Jimmy Leblo led the No. 3 Brick Township football team past No. 2 Middletown South, on the road Friday night as the Dragons stomped the Eagles right out of the playoffs with a 42-14 win.

The win advances the Dragons to the Central Jersey Group IV sectional final against the winner of No. 1 Long Branch and No. 5 Brick Memorial game on Saturday at 2 p.m.

“It’s awesome,” Leblo said on returning to the sectional final field. “It doesn’t get any better.”

Leblo opened up the game with a big catch, daring the Middletown offense to stop him early. After the catch, Leblo controlled the game scoring five, unanswered touchdowns to jump ahead 35-0 at halftime.

“We were one of the only state games to play [today]. They wanted to play and I don’t think they knew what was coming,” Leblo said. “I was really fired up, I had five touchdowns but the offensive line … they did a phenomenal job. Some of those touchdowns I was untouched and those 35-points were because of those five people in front of me.”

The Dragons defense, notorious for stopping triple-option offenses, had a strong first half and denied the Eagles an offensive touchdown until the final seconds of the game. Middletown South did score earlier in the game off an 85-yard kickoff return for touchdown.

Senior Mike McGuigan recorded two interceptions in the semifinal win, including a pick-6 which put him at seven interceptions on the season and now he leads the Shore Conference, surpassing Leblo.

“Everyone was just fired up from the beginning and everyone knew they wanted to play us today,” McGuigan said. “Our defense always does well every game and now we’re preparing for next week.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.