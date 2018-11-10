Brick Township girls soccer wins Central Jersey Group III

BRICK – The Brick Township girls soccer team can officially call themselves sectional champions after defeating Hopewell Valley in penalty kicks on Saturday afternoon, 4-3.

Hopewell Valley missed two kicks, one hitting the side post and the other missing, to give the Dragons their first sectional title in 22 years and the first for head coach Mike Berardinelli.

“When we got together in June and talking to the girls we said the potential was here,” Berardinelli said. “This team is a good team, they work hard and they deserve and the nice thing is we’re not done. We have the opportunity to win an overall Group championship.”

Last season, the Dragons were eliminated from the state tournament by Toms River East via penalty kicks, but came full circle on Saturday, a little over a year later.

“Overall this was a great team effort, we kept pushing until the final whistle and we’re happy we won PKs,” senior captain Dani Christ said. “I wasn’t nervous going into it because we practiced a million times for the past two weeks, so it was just like another practice.”

Before the extra time and penalty kicks, the Dragons were finding offensive opportunities but the wind controlled the game and path of the ball. On defense, Brick once again stood strong, thanks to senior goalkeeper Molly Tully and company.

“It’s a lot of pressure for us but we really practiced and knew we were going to win this [because] everything we’ve done this year has been for this game.”

Brick advances to the Group III tournament and will play against South Jersey champions, Moorestown on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Toms River North at 7:30 p.m.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Game Photo Gallery: https://starnewsgroup.smugmug.com/BRICK-VS-HOPEWELL-VALLEY-GIRLS-SOCCER-111018/