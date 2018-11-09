Mail-in ballots boost Beach incumbents

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — After a hotly contested campaign season, incumbent Republicans have held off the Democratic push for two seats on the borough council.

With mail-in and provisional ballots still being tallied throughout Ocean County, the two Republican council incumbents appear to have all but sealed their re-election.

Councilmen Andy Cortes and Robert Santanello have unofficially won re-election to new three-year terms on the borough council with both pulling in over 1,000 votes to seal their victories.

“I just want to thank the residents of Point Pleasant Beach for coming out in such large numbers in this election. I’m awed by the participation and humbled by the support for me and Andy,” said Councilman Santanello, who currently serves as the council president.

His running mate echoed that statement on Wednesday, saying he appreciates the support the two garnered from local voters.

“I’d like to thank my running mate Robert Santanello and all the other people involved in the campaign, especially the voters who put their trust in me to do the right thing,” said Councilman Cortes.

Democratic challenger Don Rodgers, who ran on the ticket with Georgia Cassidy, gave the incumbents a run, closing the polls behind by just 100 votes before mail-ins were tallied.

Mail-ins received by the county Board of Elections by Tuesday, Nov. 6, were tallied and gave Councilman Santanello an extra 24-vote cushion.

Unofficial results posted by the Ocean County Board of Elections show Councilman Cortes garnering a total of 1,173 votes, followed by Councilman Santanello with 1,145 as the victors.

Mr. Rodgers, who was running for a seat for the second consecutive year, followed closely behind with 1,021 votes and his running mate Georgia Cassidy ran for the first time and received 950 votes.

