Lavallette race is down to the wire

LAVALLETTE — With just 35 votes separating two candidates, the election for one of two seats on the Lavallette Borough Council may come down to a recount.

As mail-in ballots continued to be counted by the Ocean County Board of Elections, as of Thursday independent challenger Matthew Schlosser was just 35 votes behind incumbent Republican Councilwoman Joanne Filippone.

Mr. Schlosser told The Ocean Star Thursday he is considering asking for a recount.

“When I asked the county board of elections, they said they’re still counting mail-ins … there’s definitely a chance that I’ll request a recount, especially with how close things are. I just think it would only be fair to the people who did vote for me,” said Mr. Schlosser, a first-time candidate.

Councilwoman Filippone responded to the possibility of a recount, noting that she believes the current preliminary result, which has her winning re-election, would remain the same.

“I wouldn’t want to see that happen, I don’t think it’s really healthy for the community. He can certainly do that and has that choice if he likes, but I think the results would stay pretty much the same because with the machines that we use now it’s so hard to even have mistakes,” said Councilwoman Filippone.

According to Ocean County Clerk Scott Colabella, there is no specific number of votes separating two candidates that would signal a recount.

