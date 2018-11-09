Brick voters reject $12.5M school referendum

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Voters rejected a $12.5 million referendum to fund security enhancements at all 12 schools in the district on Nov. 6.

The narrow margin of defeat — only 127 votes according to the preliminary vote count — came after months of attempts by the Brick Township Public Schools Board of Education to sell the referendum to parents as a way to keep students and staff safe in the event of a security threat.

The vote came as a blow to administrators, who put together the security plan following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“I am disappointed that a community that cares about their kids can’t get 100 votes to pass a referendum,” Dennis Filippone, director of planning, research and evaluation, said.

He served as interim superintendent of schools when the referendum was planned.

“I am very proud of the fact that I think our parents did come out because there were 20,000 votes cast and that is a huge turnout for something like this,” he said.

Board of education President Stephanie Wohlrab commented on election night when it became clear the referendum had failed by a narrow margin.

“We respect the preference of voters and will continue to pursue all options on the table to be sure our students and staff feel safe in our schools,” Ms. Wohlrab said Tuesday evening after results came in.

“That includes grants and other sources of security funding, so that we leave no stone unturned.”

According to unofficial vote totals on the Ocean County Clerk’s website, 12,720 votes were cast against the referendum, with 12,593 in favor.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.