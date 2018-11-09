Beach ends season with a loss in sectional final

WEST LONG BRANCH – The Point Beach girls soccer team fell 2-0 to rival Shore Regional in the Central Jersey Group I final Friday morning.

The Blue Devils jumped ahead taking early possession but the Garnet Gulls stayed strong until the final eight minutes when Shore’s Frankie McDonough scored.

McDonough scored Shore’s second-half goal despite the best efforts of Beach’s goalkeeper, Toni Abdy, who had a strong game in the loss.

Midfielders Abby Angelucci and McKayla Hughes created strong, offensive opportunities in the loss but could not convert the final touch to a goal.

The finals loss ended the season for Beach, as the Gulls finished 17-3 on the season, with two losses coming in tournaments and the other to St. Rose for the B Central title. The sectional title game appearance was also the first for the Gulls in eight years.

