Antrim students salute to the red, white and blue

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — As Veterans Day nears, local students are doing their part to honor the nation’s heroes at both G. Harold Antrim Elementary and Point Pleasant Beach High School.

Students in all grades at Antrim Elementary School spent part of their school day Wednesday, Nov. 7, performing for, and paying homage to, area veterans.

“I thought it was great. The kids are fantastic. If it doesn’t choke you up, there’s something wrong with you,” said Navy veteran Vince Castin, who served during the 1950s.

After the ceremony one kindergarten student was anxious to show Mr. Castin and the other veterans his grandfather’s dog tag, which almost brought tears to their eyes.

Superintendent of Schools William Smith explained what makes the Veterans Day service at Antrim so special and why it is important.

“This is a longstanding tradition for sure, but our community and our veterans have been very tight. Our veterans community is very supportive of the school. They give back to the school, they’re involved. They want to come in and talk to our students.

“Obviously from our perspective, it’s so important for our kids to know, not only the civic value of each one of these soldiers and veterans, but it’s really understanding the sacrifice and the history that comes along with essentially putting your life on the line for a bigger cause,” he said.

The guests of honor were introduced by sixth-grade students, who read their name, branch of service and the war or conflict that was ongoing during their years of service.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.