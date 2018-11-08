Sea Girt votes to leave Monmouth County Library System

SEA GIRT — Sea Girt residents voted Tuesday to have the borough’s library leave the Monmouth County Library System [MCLS] and formally become an independent municipal library.

According to the Monmouth County Board of Elections, a total of 1,001 votes were cast in the library referendum, 580 or 57.9 percent favoring an exit from the MCLS and 421 or 42.1 percent favoring continued affiliation.

Still pending are mail-in and provisional ballots that can be counted up to 48 hours after the polls close, according to the elections board.

Sea Girt will now begin the two-year transitional process of leaving the MCLS, following a path previously taken by the Spring Lake Library and Bradley Beach Library.

Proponents of leaving the MCLS argued that the borough can run its library for significantly less than what it currently pays to be in the county system.

“Once the two-year interim period is over we will keep every library tax dollar in Sea Girt,” Mayor Ken Farrell said Wednesday morning.

