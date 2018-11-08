Newcomers will take seats on Spring Lake school board

SPRING LAKE — Unofficial vote tallies Wednesday morning showed three newcomers won seats on the Spring Lake Board of Education, surpassing incumbents in the polls.

As of Wednesday morning, unofficial votes according to the Monmouth County Board of Elections, show that Karen Matuch and Noelle Giblin won two full-term seats on the board.

Of the 2,415 total votes cast for these terms, Ms. Matuch received 710 votes, Ms. Giblin received 692, incumbents John E. Clark received 499 and Barton Sterling received 509. There were five write-in votes.

James V. Worth won the one-year, unexpired term, receiving 500 of the 1,272 total votes for the seat. Susan Cauldwell, who was appointed to the seat in September by the county superintendent, received 296 votes and John Snyder received 476 votes.

While the votes are still unofficial, Ms. Matuch said she was very pleased with the turnout.

“I feel that the fact that people voted meant that they wanted change, and hopefully I can bring a fresh perspective to our board,” she said.

