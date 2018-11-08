Mayor-elect Walsifer and Republicans won big in Belmar

The upheaval appeared to stun Mayor Brian Magovern, who was still declining to comment on his defeat on Wednesday. It also put Republicans in complete charge of borough governance.

“I want to thank the voters,” Councilman Walsifer said. “That is what is important — that people went out and voted and I am humbled that they chose to vote for me.”

Of the 2,579 votes were cast in the race for mayor, Councilman Walsifer received 1,393 votes, 54.01 percent; Mayor Magovern received 1,186 votes, 45.99 percent, according to the Monmouth County Board of Elections.