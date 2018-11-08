Library to host stress-relieving musical learning experience

On Friday, Nov. 16 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Grammy nominee Dalien, aka 13HANDS, will be having a pre-holiday, stress reducing, interactive presentation and concert that supports “para- sympathetic nervous system response, sleep, positive mood and general immunity.”

“It’s an integration of teaching yoga and doing kind of lifestyle presentations to help people with stress and digestion and different aspects of yoga system education as it relates … to how to stay healthy in a very busy world,” he said.

Dalien, whose full name is Danny McBride, is an adjunct professor at Montclair State University and teaches yoga.

Dalien has “been on the yoga mat” for about 30 years and combined with his music background, he has set out to help people find their way peacefully through their daily lives.

