BOE president’s write-in bid falls short in Squan election

MANASQUAN — Alexis Pollock, Donna Bossone and Martin Burns will take seats on the Manasquan Board of Education come January.

Tom Pellegrino, the current school board president, ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign, after discovering that a mailing address error had caused his name to be left off the ballot.

Unofficial votes from the Monmouth County Board of Elections Wednesday morning show that of 5,748 votes cast, Ms. Pollock received 1,764, Ms. Bossone received 1,829 and Mr. Burns received 1,780. There were 375 write-in votes.

Mr. Pellegrino expressed his disappointment on Wednesday but congratulated the winners.

“I really appreciate the people who took the time to write my name in,” he said. ‘I wish I didn’t put myself in this position by not having my petition accepted, and I will continue to serve on the board until the end of the year.”

Ms. Bossone said, “I would like to express my sincere thanks to the voters for all of their kind words and support during the election. Your vote of confidence means the world to me.”

