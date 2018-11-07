Titian “Teeter” Benedetti

Star News Group Staff
Titian “Teeter” Benedetti, 60, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with the Lord, on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.

Born in Point Pleasant to the late Raymond and Dorothy Benedetti, he was a lifelong resident and graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School.

Teeter was a talented mason for over 40 years who excelled