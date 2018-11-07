Theresa Eileen Smith

Theresa Eileen Smith, of Point Pleasant, went to the Lord peacefully at home on Nov. 1, 2018.

She was 90 years of age, but would be thrilled to know she looked much younger. Theresa was born in the Vailsburg neighborhood of Newark on May 15, 1928.

She was the youngest daughter of Michael and Catherine