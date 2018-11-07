Theresa Eileen Smith, of Point Pleasant, went to the Lord peacefully at home on Nov. 1, 2018.
She was 90 years of age, but would be thrilled to know she looked much younger. Theresa was born in the Vailsburg neighborhood of Newark on May 15, 1928.
She was the youngest daughter of Michael and Catherine
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)