Eugene H. Furlong, 88, of Brick, passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

Born in Avon-By-The-Sea to the late William and Margaret Furlong, he has lived in Brick for the past 50 years.

Gene worked as an appliance repair technician for Sears in Lakewood and Neptune for over 30 years. He also had co-owned a Sunoco