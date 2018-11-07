Beach advances to Central Jersey Group I final with 4-1 victory

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A strong, early start advanced the No. 3 Point Beach girls soccer team to the Central Jersey Group I final for the first time since 2010, with a 4-1 win over No. 2 Spotswood Wednesday afternoon.

The game was postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday and played on the turf field at South Brunswick, as junior Abby Angelucci led the Garnet Gulls offense with a game-high two goals.

Angelucci is one of Beach’s many offensive threats as the leading scorer, as she has 18 on the season, but what’s more impressive is her seven-goal showing over the three games in the state tournament, including a hat trick in the opening round.

“You can’t back down in states, you have to step it up a notch,” Angelucci said.

The Gulls jumped ahead to a 4-0 lead thanks to two goals by Angelucci, Sarah Shwalha and Daryl Monticello, who netted her first goal of the season in the semifinals.

Beach’s defense also had a strong day, even with small blip in communication, leading to a Spotswood goal.

“We definitely didn’t hold our composure in the second half as well as we did in the first, but we held it together and didn’t fall apart. We did what we had to do to come out on top of this game,” senior goalkeeper Toni Abdy said.

With the win, the Gulls will face state tournament rival, the Shore Regional Blue Devils, on Friday at 11 a.m. at Shore. The two teams are all too familiar with each other, as Shore has knocked Beach out of the state tournament for the past few years, including an early Gulls exit in last year’s quarterfinal matchup.

“They’re ready,” head coach Adam Curtis said of his team. “We’ve played Shore every year, sometimes twice, so we know what to expect and know what they’re going to do and we just have to stop them.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.