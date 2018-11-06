Rockafeller statue unveiling to highlight Veterans Day

WALL TOWNSHIP — Workers are finishing up preparations for the unveiling of a new bronze statue of local World War II hero Maj. Gen. Harry J. Rockafeller, to take place during Veterans Day ceremonies on Nov. 11.

“The statue is almost complete and the site is starting to take shape. We’re down to the wire,” Ptl. Michael Malone, who spearheaded the PBA 234 project, said last week.

The Veterans Day ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, outside the police station at 2700 Allaire Road, where the new monument is situated.

The Wall Township PBA Local 234 World War II and Rockafeller Memorial will include a brick courtyard, benches, a plaque and 30-foot flagpole. The PBA began fundraising for the monument project in March.

