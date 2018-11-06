Ocean County municipal and school board races on the ballot

Ocean County voters in The Ocean Star area are going to the polls today to select members of local governing bodies and boards of education.
BAY HEAD BOROUGH COUNCIL [Two seats, three-year terms]
Diane Cornell, Republican incumbent
Dennis Shaning, Republican
BAY HEAD BOARD OF EDUCATION [Two seats, three-year terms]
Sandra Antognoli, incumbent
Eric Pritchard
BRICK TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION [Three seats, three-year terms]
Joseph Aulisi, write-in
John Barton
Robert Canfield
Victoria Pakala, Incumbent
Nicole Siebert
Stephanie Wohlrab, Incumbent
Edward Young
Referendum question on funding for facility upgrades, security measures
LAVALLETTE MAYOR [Four-year term]
Walter LaCicero, Incumbent Republican
LAVALLETTE BOROUGH COUNCIL [Two seats, three-year terms]
James Borowski, Incumbent Republican
Joanne Filippone, Incumbent Republican
Matthew Schlosser, Independent
LAVALLETTE BOARD OF EDUCATION [Two seats, three-year terms]
Elizabeth D’Aloisio, Incumbent
Michael Valeri, Incumbent
MANTOLOKING MAYOR [Four-year term]
Lance White, Incumbent Republican [council]
MANTOLOKING BOROUGH COUNCIL [Two seats, three-year terms]
Steve Gillingham, Republican
Bradford Batcha, Republican
POINT PLEASANT BEACH BOROUGH COUNCIL [Two seats, three-year terms]
Georgia Cassidy, Democrat
Andy Cortes, Incumbent Republican
Don Rodgers, Democrat
Robert Santanello, Incumbent Republican
POINT PLEASANT BEACH BOARD OF EDUCATION [Two seats, three-year terms]
James Ireland, Incumbent
Stacey McGlinchy
POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH MAYOR [Four-year term]
Robert A. Sabosik, Incumbent Republican
POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH COUNCIL [Two seats, three-year terms]
William Borowsky, Incumbent Republican
Antoinette DePaola, Incumbent Republican
Paul Caliendo, Democrat
Sarah Reichenbecher, Democrat
POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION [Three seats, three-year terms]
Lawrence Williams, Incumbent
William Munn, Incumbent
John Florio
Referendum question on funding for school security