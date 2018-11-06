Ocean County municipal and school board races on the ballot

Ocean County voters in The Ocean Star area are going to the polls today to select members of local governing bodies and boards of education.

BAY HEAD BOROUGH COUNCIL [Two seats, three-year terms]

Diane Cornell, Republican incumbent

Dennis Shaning, Republican

BAY HEAD BOARD OF EDUCATION [Two seats, three-year terms]

Sandra Antognoli, incumbent

Eric Pritchard

BRICK TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION [Three seats, three-year terms]

Joseph Aulisi, write-in

John Barton

Robert Canfield

Victoria Pakala, Incumbent

Nicole Siebert

Stephanie Wohlrab, Incumbent

Edward Young

Referendum question on funding for facility upgrades, security measures

 

LAVALLETTE MAYOR [Four-year term]

Walter LaCicero, Incumbent Republican

LAVALLETTE BOROUGH COUNCIL [Two seats, three-year terms]

James Borowski, Incumbent Republican

Joanne Filippone, Incumbent Republican

Matthew Schlosser, Independent

LAVALLETTE BOARD OF EDUCATION [Two seats, three-year terms]

Elizabeth D’Aloisio, Incumbent

Michael Valeri, Incumbent

 

MANTOLOKING MAYOR [Four-year term]

Lance White, Incumbent Republican [council]

MANTOLOKING BOROUGH COUNCIL [Two seats, three-year terms]

Steve Gillingham, Republican

Bradford Batcha, Republican

 

POINT PLEASANT BEACH BOROUGH COUNCIL [Two seats, three-year terms]

Georgia Cassidy, Democrat

Andy Cortes, Incumbent Republican

Don Rodgers, Democrat

Robert Santanello, Incumbent Republican

POINT PLEASANT BEACH BOARD OF EDUCATION [Two seats, three-year terms]

James Ireland, Incumbent

Stacey McGlinchy

 

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH MAYOR [Four-year term]

Robert A. Sabosik, Incumbent Republican

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH COUNCIL [Two seats, three-year terms]

William Borowsky, Incumbent Republican

Antoinette DePaola, Incumbent Republican

Paul Caliendo, Democrat

Sarah Reichenbecher, Democrat

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION [Three seats, three-year terms]

Lawrence Williams, Incumbent

William Munn, Incumbent

John Florio

Referendum question on funding for school security

 