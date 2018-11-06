Monmouth County municipal and school board races on the ballot

Belmar voters delivered a major upheaval to their municipal government as results posted by the Monmouth County Board of Elections showed Republican mayoral candidate Mark Walsifer defeating incumbent Democrat Brian Magovern and Republican council candidates Patricia Wann and James W. McCracken defeating Democratic incumbents Jennifer Nicolay and Mark Levis.

In Manasquan, Republican borough council members Gregg Olivera, an incumbent, and Donna M. Phelps were trailing Democrats James Walsh and Jason Bryant.

The Board of Elections is posting election results for U.S. Senate, New Jersey Congressional Districts, Board of Chosen Freeholders and statewide ballot questions, as well as municipal offices and school board seats. To see those results, click here.

AVON-BY-THE-SEA BOARD OF EDUCATION [three seats, three-year term]

William Bing

Laura Davey, incumbent

Jane Losinger, incumbent

BELMAR MAYOR [four-year-term]

Brian Magovern, incumbent, Democrat — 999

Mark Walsifer, incumbent, Republican — 1,202

BELMAR BOROUGH COUNCIL [two seats, three-year term]

Jennifer Nicolay, incumbent, Democrat — 1,004

Pat Wann, Republican — 1,152

BELMAR BOROUGH COUNCIL [on seat, unexpired one-year term]

Mark Levis, incumbent, Democrat — 1,012

James McCracken, Republican — 1,143

BELMAR BOARD OF EDUCATION [three seats, three-year term]

Kristin Karr

Michele Lomas, incumbent

Lisa Miller, incumbent

BELMAR BOARD OF EDUCATION [one seat, unexpired one-year-term]

Joanne Gray, incumbent

BRADLEY BEACH BOARD OF EDUCATION [three seats, three-year term]

Thomas Bardinas, incumbent — 613

Bridget Devane, incumbent — 722

Elizabeth Franks, incumbent — 581

Dwight Gerdes, incumbent — 518

BRIELLE BOROUGH COUNCIL [two seats, three-year term]

Frank Garruzzo, incumbent, Republican

Paul Nolan, incumbent, Republican

James Aloi, independent

BRIELLE BOARD OF EDUCATION [three seats, three-year term]

Karen Dettlinger, incumbent

Dennis Ingoglia, incumbent

Joseph Milancewich, incumbent

David D’Ambrosio, write-in

Taylor Latourette, write-in

LAKE COMO MAYOR [four-year term]

Kevin Higgins, incumbent, Democrat

LAKE COMO BOROUGH COUNCIL [three seats, three-year term]

Chris D’Antuono, incumbent, Democrat

David Gardner, incumbent, Democrat

Virginia Kropac,incumbent, Democrat

LAKE COMO BOARD OF EDUCATION [two seats, three-year term]

Patrica Gerris, incumbent

Ellen Higgins, incumbent

LAKE COMO BOARD OF EDUCATION [one seat, unexpired, one-year term]

Mary Lou Underhill, incumbent

MANASQUAN BOROUGH COUNCIL [two seats, three-year term]

Jayson “Jay” Bryant, Democrat — 1,392

Gregg Olivera, incumbent, Republican — 1,231

Donna Phelps, Republican — 1,163

James “Jim” Walsh, incumbent Democrat— 1,489

Kevin Cleary, independent — 39

MANASQUAN BOARD OF EDUCATION [three seats, three-year term]

Donna Bossone, incumbent — 1,604

Martin Burns — 1,567

Alexis Pollock — 1,554

Thomas Pellegrino, incumbent, write-in — 349

SEA GIRT BOROUGH COUNCIL [two seats, three-year term]

Donald Fetzer, incumbent, Republican

Anne Morris, incumbent, Republican

SEA GIRT BOARD OF EDUCATION [one seat, three-year term]

Brendan O’Reilly, incumbent, write-in

SPRING LAKE BOROUGH COUNCIL [two seats, three-year term]

Robert Drasheff, incumbent, Democrat

Syd Whalley, incumbent, Democrat

SPRING LAKE BOARD OF EDUCATION [two seats, three-year term]

John E. Clark, incumbent — 421

Noelle Giblin — 552

Karen Matuch — 579

Barton Sterling, incumbent — 426

SPRING LAKE BOARD OF EDUCATION [one seat, unexpired one-year term]

Susan Cauldwell, incumbent — 229

John Snyder — 387

James V. Worth — 417

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BOROUGH COUNCIL [two seats, three-year term]

Len Capristo, Republican — 1,204

Sara King, incumbent, Republican — 1,084

Elizabeth Stader, Democrat — 1,002

Joseph York, Democrat — 1,007

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BOARD OF EDUCATION [two seats, three-year term]

Erik Gardner, incumbent

James McCarthy, incumbent

WALL TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE [two seats, four-year term]

Timothy J. Farrell, incumbent, Republican — 6,934

David J. Fretz, Democrat — 3,889

WALL TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION [three seats, three-year term]

Michael J. Dorrer — 3,204

Tennant D. Magree Sr., incumbent — 3,584

Michael T. McArthur, incumbent — 3,510

John A. Sullivan — 3,883

Robert Taurosa — 2,810

Andrew B. Tufts — 3,502

WALL TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION [seat, unexpired one-year term]

Wyatt Dobrovich-Fago — 2,646

Robin Zawodniak, incumbent — 4,209