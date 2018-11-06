Monmouth County municipal and school board races on the ballot

Belmar voters delivered a major upheaval to their municipal government as results posted by the Monmouth County Board of Elections showed Republican mayoral candidate Mark Walsifer defeating incumbent Democrat Brian Magovern and Republican council candidates Patricia Wann and James W. McCracken defeating Democratic incumbents Jennifer Nicolay and Mark Levis.
In Manasquan, Republican borough council members Gregg Olivera, an incumbent, and Donna M. Phelps were trailing Democrats James Walsh and Jason Bryant.
AVON-BY-THE-SEA BOARD OF EDUCATION [three seats, three-year term]
William Bing
Laura Davey, incumbent
Jane Losinger, incumbent
BELMAR MAYOR [four-year-term]
Brian Magovern, incumbent, Democrat — 999
Mark Walsifer, incumbent, Republican — 1,202
BELMAR BOROUGH COUNCIL [two seats, three-year term]
Jennifer Nicolay, incumbent, Democrat — 1,004
Pat Wann, Republican — 1,152
BELMAR BOROUGH COUNCIL [on seat, unexpired one-year term]
Mark Levis, incumbent, Democrat — 1,012
James McCracken, Republican — 1,143
BELMAR BOARD OF EDUCATION [three seats, three-year term]
Kristin Karr
Michele Lomas, incumbent
Lisa Miller, incumbent
BELMAR BOARD OF EDUCATION [one seat, unexpired one-year-term]
Joanne Gray, incumbent
BRADLEY BEACH BOARD OF EDUCATION [three seats, three-year term]
Thomas Bardinas, incumbent — 613
Bridget Devane, incumbent — 722
Elizabeth Franks, incumbent — 581
Dwight Gerdes, incumbent — 518
BRIELLE BOROUGH COUNCIL [two seats, three-year term]
Frank Garruzzo, incumbent, Republican
Paul Nolan, incumbent, Republican
James Aloi, independent
BRIELLE BOARD OF EDUCATION [three seats, three-year term]
Karen Dettlinger, incumbent
Dennis Ingoglia, incumbent
Joseph Milancewich, incumbent
David D’Ambrosio, write-in
Taylor Latourette, write-in
LAKE COMO MAYOR [four-year term]
Kevin Higgins, incumbent, Democrat
LAKE COMO BOROUGH COUNCIL [three seats, three-year term]
Chris D’Antuono, incumbent, Democrat
David Gardner, incumbent, Democrat
Virginia Kropac,incumbent, Democrat
LAKE COMO BOARD OF EDUCATION [two seats, three-year term]
Patrica Gerris, incumbent
Ellen Higgins, incumbent
LAKE COMO BOARD OF EDUCATION [one seat, unexpired, one-year term]
Mary Lou Underhill, incumbent
MANASQUAN BOROUGH COUNCIL [two seats, three-year term]
Jayson “Jay” Bryant, Democrat — 1,392
Gregg Olivera, incumbent, Republican — 1,231
Donna Phelps, Republican — 1,163
James “Jim” Walsh, incumbent Democrat— 1,489
Kevin Cleary, independent — 39
MANASQUAN BOARD OF EDUCATION [three seats, three-year term]
Donna Bossone, incumbent — 1,604
Martin Burns — 1,567
Alexis Pollock — 1,554
Thomas Pellegrino, incumbent, write-in — 349
SEA GIRT BOROUGH COUNCIL [two seats, three-year term]
Donald Fetzer, incumbent, Republican
Anne Morris, incumbent, Republican
SEA GIRT BOARD OF EDUCATION [one seat, three-year term]
Brendan O’Reilly, incumbent, write-in
SPRING LAKE BOROUGH COUNCIL [two seats, three-year term]
Robert Drasheff, incumbent, Democrat
Syd Whalley, incumbent, Democrat
SPRING LAKE BOARD OF EDUCATION [two seats, three-year term]
John E. Clark, incumbent — 421
Noelle Giblin — 552
Karen Matuch — 579
Barton Sterling, incumbent — 426
SPRING LAKE BOARD OF EDUCATION [one seat, unexpired one-year term]
Susan Cauldwell, incumbent — 229
John Snyder — 387
James V. Worth — 417
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BOROUGH COUNCIL [two seats, three-year term]
Len Capristo, Republican — 1,204
Sara King, incumbent, Republican — 1,084
Elizabeth Stader, Democrat — 1,002
Joseph York, Democrat — 1,007
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BOARD OF EDUCATION [two seats, three-year term]
Erik Gardner, incumbent
James McCarthy, incumbent
WALL TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE [two seats, four-year term]
Timothy J. Farrell, incumbent, Republican — 6,934
David J. Fretz, Democrat — 3,889
WALL TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION [three seats, three-year term]
Michael J. Dorrer — 3,204
Tennant D. Magree Sr., incumbent — 3,584
Michael T. McArthur, incumbent — 3,510
John A. Sullivan — 3,883
Robert Taurosa — 2,810
Andrew B. Tufts — 3,502
WALL TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION [seat, unexpired one-year term]
Wyatt Dobrovich-Fago — 2,646
Robin Zawodniak, incumbent — 4,209