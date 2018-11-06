Back to basics for Trader’s Cove restaurant plan

BRICK TOWNSHIP- The township aims to push forward with plans to have a restaurant at Trader’s Cove Marina.

A proposal by Chefs International to build a patio bar and restaurant at the marina did not go forward, but the township is hoping to salvage the plan by searching for a vendor to operate a 3,970 square foot restaurant in the park.

“We have to go out to rebid because it is a smaller footprint, we’re going to go with the footprint that was already approved,” Mayor John Ducey told The Ocean Star Nov. 5.

He added the base plan to build a restaurant had already obtained the required Coastal Area Facility Reform Act [CAFRA] permits from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [NJDEP]. The restaurant would be built within 25 feet of the Barnegat Bay.

“It’s going to be an easier process now we have an approved footprint as opposed to trying to create a footprint and then go for the approval,” he said.

The park, located on Mantoloking Road near the bridge is 11.5 acres, with the vast majority owned by the town and a portion of the land owned by the county.

In 2016, the township had entered into an agreement with Chef’s International, which operates multiple restaurants in Ocean and Monmouth counties, to construct a 400-seat restaurant on the North Lawn area of Trader’s Cove Marina.

