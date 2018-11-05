Write-in candidate announces run for Brick school board

BRICK TOWNSHIP – A write-in candidate for the Brick Public Schools Board of Education hopes voters will give him a vote even though his name is not on the ballot.

Joseph “Joe” Aulisi; a lifelong Brick resident, a volunteer with the Brick Township High School football team and a 20-year Sgt. Detective with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, is running a write-in campaign for a seat on the school board.

“I can see how things are just going downhill for these poor kids and I’m not happy that so many of our teachers are without a contract right now,” Mr. Aulisi said Monday.

“I just want to take a good look into the system and see what’s going on right now.”

A captain on the 1974 Brick Township football team that won a state championship under the leadership of coach Warren Wolf, he hopes to follow in the footsteps of his mother, who was a member of the board of education.

Mr. Aulisi said he had intended to run this year for the board but missed the deadline for filing with the county Board of Elections. A few weeks ago, he announced his write-in campaign

“I am just not happy with the candidates,” Mr. Aulisi said.

Two candidates in this year’s race have been at the center of controversy. Board President Stephanie Wohlrab has been accused of voting to hire a contractor which allegedly gave money to a political action committee that she operated.

Ed X. Young, a horror movie actor and director is running for the board, and has received criticism from parents concerning the amount of nudity and violence in films he has starred in and directed.

Four other candidates are running for three seats on the board: John Barton, Robert Canfield, Victoria Pakala, and Nicole Siebert.

In an interview with The Ocean Star, Mr. Aulisi commented on the poor conditions of some of the facilities at the schools, especially the football field at Brick Township High School.

“The field this year was probably in the worst shape it’s ever been in that I can remember. It is horrendous” he said, adding that the field was supposed to host the All-Shore Football game this year, but the game had to be moved because the field “wasn’t ready.”

He also said he seeks to rout out nepotism in the district while also working on hiring from within.

“Why are we not sticking with the people of Brick Township, the people that grew up and live here and know the town and know the kids,” Mr. Aulisi said.

“I want to see that our kids get the best education they could possibly get.”

He also listed security as a major area of concern, saying, “Someone could walk in with whatever they want …easily at any of our schools.”

The referendum on the ballot this year to fund over $12 million in security upgrades is a step in the right direction, according to Mr. Aulisi.

There are three seats open on the board, which oversees the district’s 12 schools, 9,000 students and has a budget of $151 million.

