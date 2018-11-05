Memorial gymnastics team wins fourth sectional title

TABERNACLE — The Brick Memorial gymnastics came out on top during the South Jersey Sectional meet on Saturday at Seneca High School scoring a 107.675. The Mustangs won its fourth sectional title and its first in two years.

The Mustangs advanced to the state tournament as ninth seed out of 10 and had multiple girls qualify for the individual state tournament.

“It’s a big relief, they deserve it,” head coach Pam Borges said. “We know this is a sport of talent … but they deserve it on their ethic too, and this year they put it all together.”

Freshman Abby Kenney led Memorial in the sectional win placing first all-around, on beam and on floor, second on bars and fifth on vault and will compete individually in all categories. Sophomore Kaylin Kelly placed fifth all-around and fourth on beam and will compete individually as well.

“It’s really great to get first and it was surprising,” Kenney said. “I saw two, Level 10 [gymnasts] and it made me nervous to compete but knowing I beat them with their high level skills, it made me more confident in myself.”

The Mustangs also beat A South rival, the Southern Regional Rams, in the sectional meet making it the third straight competition Memorial has out scored Southern.

Memorial will head to Montgomery High School for the state tournament this weekend.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.