Donald L. Klein III, 37, of Brielle passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

Donny was born in Livingston and raised in Manasquan. He was a graduate of Manasquan High School class of 1999 where he was a member of both the lacrosse and football teams.

A standout athlete, Donny was a lineman for the Football State Champions in 1998 and was inducted into the Manasquan High School Hall of Fame in 2014.

Donny attended and played football at Temple University before playing several seasons of arena football. He was with the Philadelphia Soul, Austin Wranglers and Colorado Crush and was a member of their 2005 championship team.

Donny coached football at Nutley High school for five years before returning to Manasquan to coach football and lacrosse for three seasons.

Affectionately referred to as “Bo” by his dad, Donny was also vice president of DK Klein Mechanical Inc. and worked with his father in his business for many years.

Donny returned to his passion for coaching and his love for the sport, and for the past two years, Donny was an offensive line coach and the recruiting coordinator at The College of New Jersey.

Donny also ran several football training camps in which he trained NFL players and prospects in preparation for the NFL Combine.

Donny shared his expertise and passion for football as a volunteer coach for many other teams throughout the state, and his bigger than life personality left a lasting impression on kids and adults alike.

He loved his local community of Manasquan and will forever be a Warrior. Rarely off the field, Donny’s favorite time was coaching his son, his “Gator”, and his no. 1 fan, on the lacrosse field.

Donny is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Elaine and Arthur Miller; his paternal grandmother, Rose Marie Taflin; and his paternal uncle, Eric Klein.

Donny is survived by his loving father Don Klein, of Brielle and his loving mother Cindy and her husband Ray Zanfini, of Venice, Florida; his cherished son Dax Klein and his mother Lisa, both of Brielle; his sister Kristin Klein, of Brielle; his grandparents Donald and Lisa Klein, of Waretown; and by his loving girlfriend Courtney Colford, of Tinton Falls.

Donny is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Andrea Klein Thorogood, of Hobe Sound, Florida; Lorraine and Bob Juliano, of Denville, and Arthur and Debbie Miller, of North Caldwell, as well as many loving cousins and family members, especially his godson Benjamin Oriente.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at St Denis Church 90 Union Ave., Manasquan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8 at St. Denis Church, Manasquan.

In lieu of flowers, there has been a scholarship fund set up for his son Dax, please make checks payable to Fidelity Investments C/O Bruce Bresnahan PO Box 173 Manasquan, NJ 08736.

Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan.

To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com