Wall loses playoff heartbreaker, 33-28

WALL — The Wall football team was on the wrong end of a heartbreaking, 33-28 loss to Timber Creek in the first round of the South Jersey Group 3 state playoff.

The Knights caught a bad break when starting quarterback Dylan Richey exited the game in the first half due to an injury.

Trailing 20-7, backup quarterback Logan Peters helped bring the Crimson Knights back with an extraordinary effort.

Typically a wide receiver and starter on defense, Peters took the challenge head on and led three touchdown drives to pull Wall within 33-28 late in the game.

The Wall defense got a crucial stop with just over two minutes to play, giving Peters and the offense one last chance to steal the game.

Unfortunately, a turnover on downs near midfield ended the Knights’ hopes of a dramatic comeback.

The team still has one game left to play and will enter the Thanksgiving rivalry game at Manasquan with some added motivation.