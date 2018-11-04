Wall loses playoff heartbreaker, 33-28

WALL — The Wall football team was on the wrong end of a heartbreaking, 33-28 loss to Timber Creek in the first round of the South Jersey Group 3 state playoff.
The Knights caught a bad break when starting quarterback Dylan Richey exited the game in the first half due to an injury.
Trailing 20-7, backup quarterback Logan Peters helped bring the Crimson Knights back with an extraordinary effort.
Typically a wide receiver and starter on defense, Peters took the challenge head on and led three touchdown drives to pull Wall within 33-28 late in the game.
The Wall defense got a crucial stop with just over two minutes to play, giving Peters and the offense one last chance to steal the game.
Unfortunately, a turnover on downs near midfield ended the Knights’ hopes of a dramatic comeback.
The team still has one game left to play and will enter the Thanksgiving rivalry game at Manasquan with some added motivation.
For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.