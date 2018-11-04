Driver hospitalized after Brick accident

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Lakewood woman was hospitalized Saturday morning after her involvement in a motor vehicle accident that shut down Brick Boulevard northbound for over two hours.

According to a press release from Brick Township Police Department, officers responded to a two vehicle accident at 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3 at the intersection of Brick Boulevard and Bay Harbor Plaza.

“It was determined that vehicle one was traveling southbound on Brick Boulevard and was making a left turn into Bay Harbor Plaza when she crossed into the path of vehicle two that was traveling northbound on Brick Boulevard,” the release reads.

The driver of vehicle one, Toni Mancini, 61, of Lakewood, was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with injuries to her head and leg.

According to the release, the second driver, Keith Maceira, 18, of Toms River, complained of wrist pain, but refused medical attention.

The Brick Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit and Det. Brian Lash from the Townships ID Unit responded to the scene to investigate the crash along with the Ocean County Prosecutors Office.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing through both Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Brick Township Police Department with Sgt. Neal Pedersen and Patrolman Keith Donnelly leading the department’s investigation.

The officers ask anyone who may have witnessed this crash or who has information pertaining to the crash to contact the Traffic Safety Office at 732-262-1140.

