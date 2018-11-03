Warriors take first round playoff game, 40-21

MANASQUAN–— The Manasquan football team had a pretty good answer for a Delaware Valley touchdown on the first drive of the game on Saturday during a Central Jersey Group II first round playoff game at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

The Warriors answered an early score by the Terriers with 40 straight points on their way to a 40-21 victory.

Manasquan advances to the semifinal and will host Cinnaminson, 1 p.m. Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

The Terriers looked like a dangerous offensive team, starting the game with an impressive drive to take a 6-0 lead, but the Manasquan offense would score on six possessions in a row and would not stop until the Warriors reserves were on the field.

Canyon Birch ran for 191 yards for the Warriors and quarterback Ryan O’Leary threw for over 100 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.