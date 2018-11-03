UMC Holiday bazaar puts Heights in the Christmas spirit

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The members of Wall United Methodist Church community were already spreading Christmas cheer on Friday and Saturday with their fourth annual Heavenly Handmade Holiday Bazaar.

Those looking to get a jump start on their holiday shopping or even just looking to pick up some homemade baked goods for their house had their place at the church Nov. 2 and 3.

“This is our fourth year and it gets better every year … everyone loves the baked goods and there’s something for everyone,” said Linda Cintron, one of the event organizers.

Tables lined the room filled with handmade ornaments, candy bowls, birdhouses and much more, but one object has become a staple at the annual bazaar according to organizer Mary LaPolla.

“Our potholders are always a big hit. They’re the best potholders because they’re thick and people always buy them whether its a gift or just for themselves,” she said.

