Mustangs advance to semifinals after road win

FREEHOLD — The No. 5 Brick Memorial football team had a three-quarter shutout in the quarterfinal Central Jersey Group IV win over No. 4 Freehold Boro on Saturday afternoon, 21-13.

The Colonials struck fast and early, jumping ahead to a 13-0 lead, but the Mustangs were able to contain the Freehold offense after that.

Tyler Sindel scored the first and last touchdowns for Memorial, his second coming off a while Jeff Lavarin ran 64 yards, on fourth down and two, giving Memorial a lead late in the third.

The Mustangs defense came up big, with five forced turnovers and four coming in the fourth half. C.J. Lavarin caught an interception late in the fourth, followed by a T.J. McArthur forced fumble and recovery by Ryan McCombs to end the game.

“I saw it pop out and it was bouncing around and I was just doing my best to get on it,” McCombs said.

“Our kids just did an excellent job executing our defense, especially in the second half,” head coach Walt Currie added.

Memorial advanced to the semifinals and will have a rematch with No. 1 Long Branch on Friday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. at Long Branch. The two teams met two weeks ago, during Week 8, at Memorial, ending in a Mustangs loss 40-14.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.