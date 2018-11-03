Carchio leads Dragons to a 17-3 win in quarterfinals

BRICK — Brick Township senior Joe Carchio led the No. 3 Dragons to a 17-3 victory over the No. 6 Jackson Memorial Jaguars in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey Group IV tournament Saturday night.

The running back and line backer had a phenomenal day in what could be his final game on Keller Memorial Field. Carchio commanded Brick’s offense with two touchdowns and the 2-point conversion, while he finished with 4.5 sacks and three tackles for loss on defense.

“That’s what we were missing in the first half of the season,” head coach Len Zdanowicz said on Carchio’s return, after the senior missed the first five games.

“We played every conference game without him and the kid’s been a football player since the minute he was born. He just eats, sleeps and drinks football and having that kid on your team who just has a heartbeat like that is a big thing for us.”

Two of his bone-chilling tackles for loss came late in the game as the Dragons defense contained the Jaguars offense in the final seconds of the game, holding Jackson to just one field goal and no touchdowns in the playoff matchup.

Also scoring for Brick was senior kicker, Jake Wynkoop, who nailed a 39-yard field goal for the first points of the game.

Brick advances to the semifinals and will make its way to No. 2 Middletown South, Friday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.

