SUV strikes pickup truck on Old Bridge Road

BRIELLE – One person suffered minor injuries on Friday afternoon when a pickup truck was struck by an SUV at Park Avenue and Old Bridge Road, police said.

According to Brielle Ptl. Kevin Williams, a Nissan SUV entering Old Bridge Road from Park Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. struck a Ford pickup truck that was northbound on Old Bridge Road, forcing it into a pole.



The driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital with “minor injuries” and was also issued a summons for careless driving, Ptl. William said.

The names of the two drivers were not immediately released.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Post expires at 4:08pm on Wednesday December 5th, 2018