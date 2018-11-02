Route 88 crash in Brick injures local man

BRICK TOWNSHIP — An early evening crash Thursday caused a local driver to be transported to the hospital with head and chest injuries.

According to a release on the Brick Township Police Department’s Facebook page, Christos Michael, 57, of Point Pleasant, was traveling west on Route 88 around 5:42 p.m. Nov. 1, when his Harley Davidson collided with a Lexus RX3 at the intersection with Jack Martin Boulevard, driven by Burke Blackman, 75, of Brick.

According to the release, Mr. Blackman and his passenger Marie McGinty, 74, of Brick, were stopped on Route 88 east at the intersection waiting to make a left turn when the stoplight started to change to red. As the Lexus RX3 was making the turn, the motorcycle continued through the intersection.

Vehicular traffic on Route 88 was detoured for approximately an hour and a half during the investigation. An ongoing investigation is being conducted by Ptl. Jay Lampiasi and Ptl. Keith Donnelly of the Brick Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or who has information pertaining to the crash are asked to contact Ptl. Lampiasi at 732-262-1141.

