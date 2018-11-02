Four charged in Superstorm Sandy Fraud, Brick resident included

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Four individuals from two local towns, have been charged with filing false applications for state and federal funds meant to go to victims of Superstorm Sandy in order to rebuild their primary place of residence, according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General [OAG].

Of the four charged, Shawn T. Colon, 39, of Brick, is charged with allegedly filing a fraudulent application for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Elevation and Mitigation [RREM] state grants. He had received $136,572 in funds when on his application he claimed that a home he owns on Adair Drive was damaged in Superstorm Sandy was his primary home.

“It is alleged that his primary residence at the time of the storm was another property in Brick, and the property on Adair Drive was a rental property that was leased to a tenant. Mr. Colon is charged with second-degree theft by deception,” the OAG said in a statement.

Also charged with second-degree theft by deception are Carmine Fusco, 50, and Lauri Fusco, 50, of East Hanover. The couple had fraudulently claimed, according to the OAG, that a home they owned on End Drive in Point Pleasant Borough was their primary home and was damaged in Superstorm Sandy. The state believes that their primary residence is in East Hanover and the Point Pleasant Borough home was used as a vacation home.

The couple had received $2,289 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and $150,000 in RREM grant funds.

