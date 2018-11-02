Donald L. Klein III

Donald L. Klein III, 37, of Brielle passed away on Tuesday October 30, 2018. Donny was born in Livingston, NJ and raised in Manasquan, NJ. He was a graduate of Manasquan High School class of 1999 where he was a member of both the lacrosse and football teams.
 
A standout athlete, Donny wa