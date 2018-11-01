Zoning board hears application for new townhomes

At the Oct. 25 meeting, Down to Earth Construction LLC proposed six townhouses in two buildings at 102 Second Ave., the current location of The White House, where people can rent rooms on a seasonal basis.

Down to Earth Construction LLC is made up of William Merkler and Walter Bostian and is represented by attorney William Shipers. Mr. Merkler said that they will be the contract purchaser if the application is approved.

The neighbors of the property, Joel Russell and Joseph and Rita Vuleo, object to the plan for the property and have hired Rick Brodsky to represent them during the proceedings.

Mr. Brodsky argued that there was an issue with the vernacular of the project notice, stating that the letter said they would be “fee simple,” or subdivided with each property being owned by the townhouse owner.