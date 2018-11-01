Zoning board hears application for new townhomes

BELMAR — An application has been submitted to the Belmar Zoning Board of Adjustment for construction of a six-unit townhouse complex on the site of The White House, a seasonal rooming house.
At the Oct. 25 meeting, Down to Earth Construction LLC proposed six townhouses in two buildings at 102 Second Ave., the current location of The White House, where people can rent rooms on a seasonal basis.
Down to Earth Construction LLC is made up of William Merkler and Walter Bostian and is represented by attorney William Shipers. Mr. Merkler said that they will be the contract purchaser if the application is approved.
The neighbors of the property, Joel Russell and Joseph and Rita Vuleo, object to the plan for the property and have hired Rick Brodsky to represent them during the proceedings.
Mr. Brodsky argued that there was an issue with the vernacular of the project notice, stating that the letter said they would be “fee simple,” or subdivided with each property being owned by the townhouse owner.
Instead, Mr. Shipers said this will not be the case and there will be an association for the complex. “Fee simple,” he said, was a misuse of wording.
Mr. Shipers and Mr. Merkler decided to proceed with the application even with the risk that the application, if approved, could be overturned on appeal due to the situation.
This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.