Warriors mourn the death of MHS hall-of-famer Don Klein

MANASQUAN — Fellow Warriors are mourning the death of Manasquan High School athlete and Hall-of-Famer Don Klein III, who died in an auto accident in Mercer County on Tuesday.
State police confirmed that Mr. Klein, 37, died at about 5:11 a.m. on Oct. 30 when his Jeep Wrangler struck a tree in Hamilton after it veered off Interstate 195.
Mr. Klein, of Tinton Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else was in his Jeep and there were no other injuries at the scene.
Mr. Klein was a member of Manasquan High School football and lacrosse teams. He graduated in 1999 and was inducted into the MHS Hall of Fame in 2014.
“He was an integral part of the high school community for years, both when he was there and afterwards as a coach,” said Thomas Pellegrino, Manasquan school board president. “Manasquan is all about tradition and The Long Blue Line, and Donny was every bit a proud member of The Long Blue Line. He was part of the fabric of the tradition of Manasquan football and Manasquan High School.”
