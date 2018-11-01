Warriors mourn the death of MHS hall-of-famer Don Klein

“He was an integral part of the high school community for years, both when he was there and afterwards as a coach,” said Thomas Pellegrino, Manasquan school board president. “Manasquan is all about tradition and The Long Blue Line, and Donny was every bit a proud member of The Long Blue Line. He was part of the fabric of the tradition of Manasquan football and Manasquan High School.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.