Sea Girt Council mulls year-round ban on boardwalk biking

SEA GIRT — Seasonal restrictions on boardwalk bicycling in Sea Girt could be replaced by a year-round ban, under a change being considered by the borough council.

The change has been recommended by Police Chief Kevin Davenport, who cited pedestrian safety, especially for elderly residents, who may not be able to get out of the way of the bikers on the narrow boardwalk.

The existing seasonal restriction is described in an ordinance that reads: “No person shall ride or have custody or control of a bicycle on the boardwalk except between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. from May 15 to September 15. Bicycles are permitted on the boardwalk from September 16 through May 14.”

Chief Davenport said that while most bicycle riders respect walkers along the boardwalk “there are a few that do not,” such as those who ride dangerously fast or fail to properly alert pedestrians of their presence.

According to Mayor Ken Farrell, the council had originally planned to extend the seasonal hours throughout the whole year, however, now residents have expressed their desire for it to be done away with completely.

