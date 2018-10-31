WINGS: A ‘Shore Thing’ Game Time or Anytime

Football and wings go hand-in- hand so we rounded up the best wing specials in Monmouth and Ocean counties offered during NFL games and on the regular menu. This football season, sit back, relax and cheer on your favorite NFL team with a cold beer and an order of hot wings. Tackle these game day and anytime specials while they’re piping hot.

MJ’S

New for 2018-2019 enjoy MJ’s signature firecracker sauce on wings. MJs wing options: on the bone 6 for $6.99, 12 for $11.99 and available boneless 8 for $8.99; colossal party wings, cooked tender and juicy, served with homemade bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks, then tossed with a choice of: chipotle BBQ, honey Thai, traditional buffalo, garlic parmigiano, mango-habanero. Mix and match any two sauces, 75¢ per additional sauce.

LEGGETT’S

Monday Night Football features 50-cent wings at 5 p.m. as well as wings and pitcher specials on Saturdays.

HICKORY HOG

Hickory Hog wings are served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch and celery. Sauce choices include: buffalo [hot, mild or garlic], cajun, honey BBQ, teriyaki, chipotle BBQ or honey sriracha. 10 wings for $8.99 and 20 wings for $16.99.

CORNERSTONE KITCHEN & TAP

Sunday Football Menu features a $6 menu that includes a half-dozen boneless wings.

PETE & ELDA’S

Enjoy a Late Night Bites Menu with wings for $7.99.

CLANCY’S TAVERN

Sunday wing special features $5 boneless wings, $6 buffalo wings on the bone and $7 grilled wings.

BROADWAY BAR & GRILL

Voted best wings in the state of New Jersey by The Star Ledger! There is a good reason they have won this award. Broadway’s wings are deep fried and then lightly grilled on the legendary grill behind the bar. Grab an order of wings off the app menu for $11.

THE CABIN

Enjoy half-price wings on Sundays.

EVENTIDE GRILLE

Enjoy 50-cent wings during all NFL games.

MARLINS

Sunday NFL games feature $10 baskets of wings.

DUKE’S TAVERN & TAP

Features a Pro Football menu that includes 12 wings and a domestic pitcher for $18.

SHORE GOOD EATS N’ TREATS

Get your wings delivered with a $10 delivery fee for in town and a $25 fee for out of town. Choose from boneless or bone-in chicken wings plain or with the following sauce options: buffalo, Thai chili, honey BBQ and garlic parmesan. A half-tray feeds eight to 12 people for $55 and a full tray feeds 15-20 for $85.

SIMKO’S

Enjoy 8 Jumbo wings with your choice of traditional buffalo hot sauce with bleu cheese dressing or a tangy BBQ sauce with ranch dressing served with celery and carrot sticks for $10.95.

MCGILLICUDDY’S

Happy Hour us Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the bar! The special features buffalo wings 8 for $8 on the bone and 10 for $8 boneless. Sauce options include hot, mild, BBQ, sesame garlic, teriyaki, Thai chili or smoked chipotle BBQ.

BUM ROGERS

Mondays through Thursdays enjoy a Happy Hour menu that includes $6.99 buffalo wings.

HEADLINER

Features a special reduced price Sunday football menu with traditional and coal-fired wings.

JIMMY CUCINA

Enjoy appetizers such as buffalo wings in a spicy sauce with bleu cheese and celery featuring a small order for $8.45 and a large order for $14.95. Other wing options include plain, BBQ, dry rub or honey mustard.

ANCHOR TAVERN

Features a Late Night menu with $11 wings tossed in house buffalo sauce, celery sticks and roasted garlic bleu cheese.

REEF & BARREL

Features half-price wings on Sundays.

BEACON 70

Football Sunday features free wings with every large pitcher or beer tower.

WOODCHUCK’S

Wings are jumbo size, cut in-house then marinated, seasoned, smoked and finished in the fryer for perfect flavor and crispiness. Sauce options include: buffalo mild, buffalo hot, honey BBQ, cajun rub, chipotle BBQ, garlic habanero and BBQ horseradish. Enjoy 10 wings for $9 or 20 wings for $18 and add 50 cents for celery and bleu cheese.

RIVER ROCK

Wednesdays feature a $5 pint of Yuengling and wings. River Rock wings off the regular menu are offered traditionawl or boneless with choice of mild, hot, hot and honey, BBQ, garlic parmesan or teriyaki. Wings are 6 for $7.49 or 12 for $13.99.

MOORE’S TAVERN

Enjoy happy hour Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. as well as all Monday, Thursday and Sunday NFL games. The special features buffalo wings for $8 with celery and bleu cheese dressing.

IVY LEAGUE

Thursday is wing night from 7 p.m. to close with 50-cent wings and $2.50 Yuenglings offered at the bar and bar tables only. Football Sundays feature $6 buffalo wings. No take out or doggie bags available.

CHAPTER HOUSE

Monday nights from 7 p.m. to close enjoy Yueng and Wing night with 50-cent wings and $3.50 Yuenglings offered at the bar and bar tables only. No take out or to-go’s available.

THE SALTY WHALE

Whale Tavern wings are $12 and offered in caribbean buffalo or bourbon BBQ with tangy bleu cheese.

COURT JESTER

In both Aberdeen and Freehold locations enjoy wing specials on Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m., Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. and during Sunday night games and Monday Night Football. The wing special features six wings or boneless wings for $3.99 with purchase of a beverage. Extra wing sauce is $1 and bleu cheese dressing is 75 cents.

THE POUR HOUSE

Enjoy one full pound of BBQ or buffalo wings for $10.79.

THE SITTING DUCK

Enjoy one full pound of BBQ or buffalo wings for $9.99.

WINDWARD TAVERN

The app menu features buffalo wings for $9.95. The wings are fried and tossed with Windward Tavern’s own buffalo sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.

10TH AVE BURRITO

Thursday night wing specials start at 4 p.m. with 75-cent wings. Minimum of 12 wings to start, but wings can be ordered in increments of six after that. Sauce options include adobo, buffalo, general tso’s, sweet chili and pineapple habanero.

WATER STREET

Enjoy Happy Hour specials Monday through Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., Fridays from 2 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. and all day on Sundays and during all NFL games. The Happy Hour special features $8 wings.

MIRACLE PUB

Features wings for $1.45 each with choice of either jumbo Perdue rotisserie wings or breaded chicken tenders. Order as many as you like with a minimum of four per order. Wing sauces include buffalo, BBQ, mild, teriyaki, sweet chili, garlic honey mustard, parmesan garlic, chipotle BBQ, honey BBQ and Asian red chili.

MARINA GRILLE

Enjoy Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday 1 to 5 p.m. and Sunday all day during NFL games. The special features wings tossed in house-made buffalo sauce with bleu cheese and celery for $8. Not available for takeout.

FRANKIE’S BAR & GRILL

Enjoy buffalo wings from the apps menu with spicy wings served with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks for $9.95.

ROD’S TAVERN

Enjoy buffalo wings from the apps menu with spicy wings served with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks for $9.95.

BAR ANTICIPATION

Bar A’s Famous Wings are served fried or grilled with your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing. Available boneless or traditional on the bone and tossed in traditional, spicy garlic, atomic BBQ, chipotle BBQ, garlic parm, gochujang, kickin’ bourbon, sweet chili, traditional BBQ or teriyaki. Wings are six for $8 or 12 for $13. Try the legendary “Bar A Bad Ass Wings Challenge!” if you dare.