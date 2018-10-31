While naming and designing a new restaurant is not an easy feat, owners Jack Manousos and Jason Zoracki turned to local history and inspiration struck. The Sandy Hook Proving Grounds were established in 1874 and as of July 2018, The Proving Ground in the Highlands opened its doors and showcased its cocktails and cuisine to the local community.

WELCOME TO THE PROVING GROUND

The Proving Ground Waterfront Dining, located at 56 Shrewsbury Ave. in Highlands, was originally Windansea restaurant, which closed its doors in December. Naturally, the new owners wanted to make the new eatery their own, which led to a complete redevelopment and redesign.

“The Proving Ground name comes from Sandy Hook, when Sandy Hook was an active military base it was called the Sandy Hook Proving Grounds,” explained Staci Gilchrist general manager. “The proving ground was basically a testing facility so they tested weapons. We test cocktail recipes and food recipes. We try them out and we see what works and what doesn’t.”

In addition to tying in local history, the idea of being all-encompassing was of utmost importance in order to bring something for everyone to The Proving Ground. That includes a weekly happy hour on Monday through Friday, a craft cocktail list that changes with the seasons as well as craft and local beers with 24 drafts and the NFL Ticket with over 40 TVs.

Guests can look forward to live music all year round with no cover charge and both indoor and outdoor performances when weather allows. Tuesday is Burger Night and restaurant goers can enjoy $10 gourmet burgers. Wednesday night is Game Night when those in attendance can play games like Uno, Cards Against Humanity, large pong, cornhole and more.

The Proving Ground is also available for private parties and football games at The Proving Ground include food and drink specials. A lunch and dinner menu is served seven days a week and an a la carte brunch will now be served on Sundays.

In addition, dock and dine is available when weather permits and during the summer months the raw bar is open daily. Guests can still enjoy raw bar all year long offered from Thursday to Sunday.

Craft cocktails and drafts are served at two bars inside and a tiki bar outside. The downstairs bar features garage doors that can slide open when the weather is nice and outdoor fire pits were recently installed for guests to enjoy.

MORE TO THE MENU

The menu is expansive offering soups, salads, shareables, entrees and more. It really encompasses everything.

“We tried to make it so there was something on the menu for everybody from sandwiches to salad to vegetarian to there’s a porterhouse and a tomahawk on the menu for the meat lovers and seafood because we’re right on the water,” shared Gilchrist.

Interested in trying one of the signature dishes? Well, Gilchrist and staff will tell you without hesitation the dish is none other than the Buffalo Cauliflower.

“It’s amazing,” said Gilchrist with a smile. “It’s so good.”

“Even our Aegean salad, which is tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese and olives, everything is fresh” she added. “Our Mahi in our coconut curry sauce is good, you can also get the mussels.”

According to the menu, they love to experiment and the menu may vary with the seasons and changing tides. With three full months of business under their belt Gilchrist looks forward to building a good customer, regular customer base.

“It’s all smooth sailing now so we just want to get people in here and check us out,” she said.

Gilchrist explained they opened their doors with a soft opening because they wanted to ensure the staff was working in sync and doing it right, which is exactly the case.

“We’re happy,” said Gilchrist. “We’re just excited to have everyone see the great changes here.”

“We’re proud of it and it’s beautiful. There’s a view from every single seat in this place. You can sit at the bar and still look at the water,” she said.