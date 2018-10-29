Point Pleasant shows its Halloween spirit

POINT PLEASANT — There was Halloween spirit up and down Bridge Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach on Saturday, Oct. 28, as the 38th Annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade brought together the community.

This spooky tradition had costumed individuals and groups marching down Bridge Avenue, while supporters dressed in their own costumes, waved and cheered them on.

Councilwoman Antoinette DePaola, along with the rest of the borough council, were among the first to come down the street They were all handing our small pumpkins to children along the parade route.

“Thank goodness the weather turned out good after yesterday,” said Ms. DePaola.

